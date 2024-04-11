Coast Village Road gets a long awaited renewal as gateway from Montecito into Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara is getting a fresh look, but to get there, quite a bit of construction is taking place.

It is a collaboration between the City of Santa Barbara and the Coast Village Association (CVA). This includes "building new infrastructure for businesses, traffic, safety, and beautification of the physical road through a road paving, and commercial loading zone project," according to the CVA.

Currently, crews from Granite construction are working in several areas on curb and gutter work. Repaving takes place in the fall. Drivers will find a changing cone pattern while the work is taking place, but the street remains open and all stores can be accessed from Coast Village Road or the back parking lots.

Funding for some of the future projects including improved beautification will come from the Coast Village Improvement District, which is a designated area of businesses that pay a special annual tax for projects in the area that add to the economic vitality. Those projects and this funding supplements what the city already has in motion and they work together towards a final product.

Recently the eastern end of Coast Village Road added a roundabout project to improve traffic circulation at the intersection with Olive Mill Road and Highway 101. It will fit in with the upcoming freeway widening plan in the area in the next three years.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today)