Royals hold off DP in 5-set volleyball match

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It looked like San Marcos was going to make quick work of rival Dos Pueblos in boys volleyball.

The Royals cruised past the Chargers in the first set 25-13 and won the next one as well 25-19.

But DP dug in and won the next two sets (25-23 and 25-20) to force a fifth and decisive set.

The Royals regrouped and pulled it out 15-9 to stay in sole possession of second place in the Channel League.

Mason Rice had a match-high 20 kills for San Marcos who improved to 24-2 on the year and 7-1 in league.

DP was paced by Jan Schmidtchen and Kawin Ramko who each had 11 kills.

The Chargers are 5-3 in league and host first place Santa Barbara on Thursday.