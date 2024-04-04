Renovated Goleta Valley Community Center reopens and plans many activities

GOLETA, Calif. - Originally built for the Goleta Union School District in 1927 and used for 50 years, the Goleta Valley Community Center has been given a new life for what's expected to be decades to come as a center of activities.

It has celebrated millions of dollars in renovations with a ribbon cutting and many reflections.

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said the center sits in an important spot on Hollister Avenue, where new striping, landscaping, and traffic improvements will take place. "I think it will pull it all together, it will be an area where people come and gather instead of just driving through, this is part of the puzzle. "

"The range of lifelong activities on the property were recalled starting from the earliest ages of children's learning, the activities at the United Boys & Girls Club, weddings, engagement parties, quinceañeras, so many different beloved beginnings," said Councilmember James Kyriaco.

A Senior Expo filled the main auditorium room, showing those attending just one of the many activities taking place.

The city alone could not fund the repairs to the walls, flooring, and vital access for those who are mobility-challenged. Federal funds came through to cover a large portion of the costs similar to many other projects on the Central Coast lately.

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D- California) said, "about $50-million dollars in 37 projects throughout the district, that includes the three million dollars here today, has come to the district. It feels good to see the fruit of our labor, the collaboration."

Some of the future money coming in to the center will improve the ADA access to the performance stage.

Many people came back to the center for the first time in awhile, to see the expo and get excited about all the other offerings.

Goleta resident Judy Nason said, "I like it. I have been playing ping pong here for many years and we were doing it before the center opened."

Nearby, a Goleta resident, Dee Johnson said, "I think I took some dance classes, I am looking forward to pickleball!"

The spirit of unity was in the air. Sue Chandler a newly-retired health care worker said, "there's a lot of seniors who are isolated and live in single apartments and this is a good way for them to get out."

A live band and a free lunch were part of the celebration and popular songs from Elvis, the Beatles, and other familiar singers were heard at the scene.

Racel Deumlao is a Goleta resident who sings in the band. She said it was music "from their era...so they can sing along."

There was also a complimentary lunch served for those attending the celebration.