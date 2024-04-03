SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Unified School District and the California School Employee Association (CSEA) came away from the latest round of negotiations with tentative agreements over a compensatory time off system and contract language concerning transfers.

This is the fifth update on negotiations over a successor contract between the school district and the labor group representing school employees which saw agreements over proposals presented during the previous negotiation session.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District and the CSEA reached a tentative agreement to establish a formal process to record Compensatory Time Off (CTO).

A member of the CSEA who is approved for CTO will be allowed to accrue up to 40 hours of CTO and submissions that exceed that limit will automatically be paid out at the overtime rate explain Santa Barbara Unified School District in a press release about the negotiation update.

The district and employee association also tentatively agreed to update language on transfers.

According to the Santa Barbara Unified School District, five days notice will be given before a transfer occurs and if a unit member of the CSEA is off contract, such as the summer, confirmation that the member is aware of the transfer must occur before the five-day clock begins.

Additionally, transfer decisions were tentatively agreed to occure based on the following priority order:

Needs of the district Special Qualifications or Circumstances Seniority

If a transfer would cause a member of the CSEA to lose shift differential pay, the transfer will not be made without mutual agreement between mutual agreement between the supervisor and the member detail Santa Barbara Unified School District.

That rule applies unless the transfer is due to disciplinary reasons relay Santa Barbara Unified School District.

The next negotiation session is scheduled for Apr. 12.

The California School Employee Association, notably, does not include teachers in the district who are represented by the Santa Barbara Teacher's Association which is currently navigating the impasse process under the state's collective bargaining system.