Santa Barbara School District and employee association exchange proposals during fourth contract negotiation session

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The fourth round of negotiations on an updated contract between the Santa Barbara Unified School District and the California School Employee Association saw a series of proposals and counterproposals from both organizations.

During the meeting, proposals from both organizations were presented regarding the district's transfer process, reporting compensatory time, and the progressive discipline system.

According to Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD), they offered a counterproposal to have the transfer process for school employees match the one detailed in the district's contract with teachers who are represented by the Santa Barbara Teacher's Association.

Both organizations have provided proposals to improve the process for tracking compensatory time accrual and at the fourth meeting, SBUSD presented a counterproposal that would include forming a committee with the California School Employee Association detailed SBUSD.

The California School Employee Association brought a proposal that would require the district to provide written notification after verbal warnings as well as guaranteeing members of the school employee labor group access to union representation in disciplinary communications explained SBUSD.

According to SBUSD, the district intends to maintain current contract language which retains the authority of the Board of Education when making employment decisions.

The next negotiation sessions are currently scheduled for Apr. 3, Apr. 12, and Apr. 26 of this year.