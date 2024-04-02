Kyle Nelson sentenced to 12 years in prison for driving while high and causing an accident that killed two local teens in 2022

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced that Kyle Nelson was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in January to two counts of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated that resulted in the deaths of two local teens.

Nelson, a 32-year-old Lompoc resident, was driving southbound on Highway 1 just north of the Highway 101 interchange on Oct. 28, 2022 state Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Nelson was out on bail at the time and under the influence of marijuana while driving detail Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Nelson attempted to overtake slower traffic by veering into oncoming traffic before colliding head-on with a vehicle that had two 19-year-olds, Jenna Causby and Dorothy Guthrie, inside.

First responders declared both teens dead at the scene state Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch stated, “While the use of marijuana is now legal, this case underlines the inherent danger associated with driving while under the influence of its effects. Our Office will continue to zealously prosecute those individuals who would endanger the lives of of our community by driving while under the influence. Thank you to the California Highway Patrol personnel for a thorough investigation and the prosecution team led by Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod, Michelle Mossembekker, and Lauren Franco for their work in seeking justice in this case.”