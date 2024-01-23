Lompoc man pleads guilty to manslaughter charges connected to collision that killed two teens in 2022

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced on Tuesday that Kyle Nelson of Lompoc pled guilty to two counts of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated in connection with a head-on collision that resulted in the death of two 19-year-olds in 2022.

On Oct. 28, 2022, Nelson, 32, was driving his vehicle southbound on Highway 1 north of the Highway 101 interchange state Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Nelson was under the influence of marijuana when he veered into oncoming traffic while attempting to overtake slower traffic.

Nelson caused a head-on collision with a vehicle with 19-year-olds Jenna Causby and Dorothy Guthrie who were both declared dead at the scene state Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office confirms that Nelson is currently scheduled for sentencing on Apr. 2, 2024, in Department 1 with Judge Jean Dandona presiding.

Based on his guilty pleas, Nelson is expected to be sentenced to 12 years in state prison for his crimes explain Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

“This is yet another tragic reminder of the dangers of being under the influence of any mind altering substance and getting behind the wheel of an automobile," said District Attorney Savrnoch. "This one reckless and careless act has ruined the lives of countless people in our community who loved and cared about Ms. Causby and Ms. Guthrie. Thank you California Highway Patrol personnel for a solid investigation and the Prosecution Team led by Senior Deputy Kevin Weichbrod, Michelle Mossembekker, and Lauren Franco for their work in seeking justice for these victims.”