Isla Vista beaches will be closed this weekend during the expected Deltopia event

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Because of an expected unpermitted event known as Deltopia, The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department is closing all beaches in Isla Vista starting Friday, April 5 through Sunday, April 7.

The previous version of this event known as Floatopia brought out thousands of people in 2009 with a social media blast.

It caused serious health and safety issues on the beach and in the ocean with trash and human waste. Since then, annually the beaches have been closed when the event is expected.

Santa Barbara County Code (Section 26-11) authorizes the Community Services Department to close any County recreation area, including beaches.

The county says the Sheriff’s Office will enforce the closure.

Deltopia continues to be popular with large crowds but new restrictions are in place.

They include a ban on charging admission into parties and charging for alcohol as if a night-club business were in place at the student-filled apartments.

The Sheriff's department normally offers a restorative justice option for someone with an alcohol violation such as an open container offense. That allows them to take a two-hour class to clear their record.

However, during Deltopia that option will be suspended.