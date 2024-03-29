Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day event filled with honors and remembrances in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. – Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day in Solvang honored vets who may have never been welcomed home properly after their service in the war from 1955 to 1975.

The event at the Veterans Memorial Building included bagpipes, color guards, the playing of taps and speeches from veterans and elected officials. They included Santa Barbra County Supervisor Joan Hartmann and Buellton Mayor Dave King.

Special Vietnam War veteran pins were also handed out by Green Beret Chuck Hrehor and Air Force veteran Lieutenant Colonel Alvin Salge who flew over 200 missions in Vietnam.

The event was sponsored by multiple groups including the Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach and the Cloverlane Foundation.

"It's my life. It's what keeps me alive. My contact with the veterans," said Korean War Veteran Gerald Chase with the Cloverlane Foundation. "They are our heroes!"

He told them and their families, "we are proud of what you did." Chase said let's overcome yesterday's era with tomorrow's attitude.

The Santa Barbara County Veterans Foundation was also on hand to present five $1,000 checks to groups providing veterans services.

Everyone who attended, both vets and the public were treated to a lunch of hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken, salad and a special cake.

There were also several tables with services specially for the vets.

