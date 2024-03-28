Behavioral Wellness Department issues free Narcan kits countywide

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The County's Behavioral Wellness Department is continuing its fight against opioid overdoses through additional distribution of Narcan kits at this year's Deltopia festival.

Narcan is a life-saving medication that restores normal breathing patterns to reverse opioid overdoses which pose a growing epidemic in several communities nationwide.

This year's upcoming Deltopia street festival in Isla Vista presents even more demand for the kits as a tragic death during last year's event caused major concern.

“Last year during Deltopia, there was a tragic death from fentanyl of a promising student. One death is one too many and I’m committed to doing everything I can to keep our young people and community safe,” shares Second District Supervisor Laura Capps. “I encourage the public to join us and volunteer on April 2nd to help distribute this potentially life-saving resource.”

The County Board of Supervisors and the Behavioral Wellness Department partnered to provide 900 Narcan kits to festival attendees and their families for this year's event to help prevent other overdoses.

“Opioid overdoses represent a significant public health concern in our community," said Melissa Wilkins, Behavioral Wellness Branch Chief of Alcohol and Drug Programs. "We believe that by equipping community members with Narcan, we can empower them to intervene quickly in overdose situations, providing vital support until emergency medical services arrive."

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up to help with kit distribution on April 2 with this link and for more information about the County's Behavioral Wellness Department visit its website.