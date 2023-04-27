All Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s stations to include free Narcan distribution to the public

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has announced the department has expanded its free Narcan distribution program to include all sheriff's stations.

Anyone can now go to the lobby of any Santa Barbara County Sheriff's station to obtain free Narcan along with a short instructional video during business hours without having to disclose any personal information to participate.

The expansion is part of a community-wide Project Opioid to expand Narcan services and accessibility to the public. Project Opioid launched in late Mar. and has distributed over 140 doses of Narcan.

Santa Barbara County Health Officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg said, “Administering Narcan nasal spray to a person who is unconscious or not breathing due to a narcotic overdose will save lives. It is also very important to immediately call 911 for emergency medical care. Please remain with the person until emergency staff arrives at the scene. To achieve long-term safety the overdose victim needs to start ongoing treatment as soon as possible. County wide providers for MAT (medication-assisted treatment) can be found at: https://opioidsafetysb.org/treatment-providers/”

The Sheriff’s Office joined in Project Opioid whose partnering organization's also have Narcan distribution programs including the Pacific Pride Foundation, the Santa Barbara Opioid Safety Coalition, UC Santa Barbara Student Health Services Alcohol and Drug Program, and Fentanyl is Forever SB.

Santa Barbara County Shierff's says "the Narcan Distribution Program is an important step towards achieving this goal, and we encourage community members to take advantage of this program and help us save lives".

Below is list of Sheriff’s Office locations where the public can receive FREE Narcan: