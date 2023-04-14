Drug overdose kits in high demand leading up to 2023 Deltopia

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - U.C. Santa Barbara's Gauchos For Recovery program says drug overdose kits were in high demand leading up to "Deltopia" this year as fentanyl related overdoses increase in Santa Barbara County.

During the week leading up to Deltopia weekend, the annual unsanctioned street party in Isla Vista, 350 overdose prevention kits were handed out. That is over a thousand percent increase compared to the 28 kits given out for Deltopia in 2022.

"Last year was the pilot of having a student team dedicated to overdose prevention on campus," said Eliza Garcia, Gauchos for Recovery Peer Intern. "We believe the increase in distribution numbers is indicative of growing awareness of the dangers of fentanyl coupled with the growth of our overdose prevention program and students becoming more aware of us as a resource."

According to the U. S. Center for Disease Control website, there was a 5% increase in drug overdoses reported in the United States compared to last year. Data from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office also shows a substantial increase in fentanyl deaths in recent years. In 2022, a total of 168 overdose deaths occurred, of which 115 of them were related to fentanyl, compared to 113 overdose deaths in 2020 of which 37 of them were related to fentanyl. That is more than a 200% increase in fentanyl related deaths in just two years.

During Deltopia weekend, at least one UCSB student died from an overdose. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says the death was due to a poly-substance overdose, however the GoFundMe for the student says he died from a drug laced with fentanyl.

Angie Bryan, Recovery Program Manager, says one of the Gauchos For Recovery program overdose kits could have been useful in this situation.

"We think everyone should have one in their house. A lot of people even just carry them on their person all the time just because you never know when you might be able to intervene to save a life," said Bryan.

Students in Isla Vista can pick up a free overdose kit anonymously at Embarcadero Hall all year long. Gaucho's For Recovery overdose kits include Naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan, and fentanyl testing strips. The kits also include instructions on how to use narcan and the testing strips.

The Pacific Pride Foundation also offers free Narcan and fentanyl testing strips. Cottage Hospital has Narcan kits available to the public 24/7 in the emergency department at the Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Santa Ynez Valley locations. Additional resources can be found on the Santa Barbara County's website, Fentanyl is Forever.

These resources come as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first over-the-counter Naloxone Nasal Spray. The FDA says the timeline for availability and price of this product is determined by the manufacturer.

Byran says Narcan only works on opioid overdoses and that people who administer the drug should also call 911 for medical aid.