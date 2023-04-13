UCSB student dies from fatal overdose in Isla Vista on Deltopia weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Jude Quirinale, 21, died on Wednesday, Apr. 12 from an overdose four days earlier in Isla Vista on "Deltopia" weekend, according to the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's PIO Raquel Zick stated deputies responded to a medical emergency of an unconscious individual in the 800 block of Camino Del Sur on Saturday, Apr. 8 at 5:45 p.m.

Deputies immediately transported Quirinale to the hospital where he died four days later.

UCSB confirmed Quirinale was a student and released the following statement in response to News Channel 3-12 request for comment.

"Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the student who passed away. We are aware of the impact and stress as our community processes this tragedy. The campus has resources available to students, staff, and faculty who are in need of support in their time of healing. Students are encouraged to reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) who can provide therapeutic support during this difficult time. To request an appointment, please complete the CAPS Services Request Form. CAPS phone consultation is available 24/7/365 by calling 805-893-4411. Faculty and staff are encouraged to contact the ASAP program, offering a variety of services. A comprehensive list of wellness resources can be accessed at wellbeing.ucsb.edu."

The family has created a Gofundme page to assist and provide afterlife services for Quirinale, which can be found here.

In the Gofundme's description, the post's author wrote that he is the student's brother, and said "Our family is told there is no way of bringing him back due to the fact he was without a heartbeat for 20 minutes. So he’s been on life support for a couple days and we have to take him off the respirator as we feel it’s best for his suffering."

As of Thursday evening, the Gofundme reached over $21,000 to help provide for Quirinale's afterlife services.

News Channel 3-12 reached out to the family for comment but has not yet received a response.