Brawlin’ Betties are on a roll with a derby bout this weekend in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Wearing pads on their knees and arms, and helmets with creative nicknames, the Brawlin' Betties are heading into their first bout of 2024 this weekend.

The roller derby team has 18 members.

Some were not skaters when they developed an interest in the sport, but they are now.

Team Captain Faye Jones said at a recent practice, "a lot of people I think joined because they wanted the community. We as a team are really supportive of each other, almost nobody who is on the team now knew how to skate when they started. They came, they learned how to skate, they make a bunch of friends."

This week they were working out at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in an outside flat track rink where they will play their local bouts. Three are on the schedule in Santa Barbara this year. Several others are on the road.

They will face teams in San Luis Obispo, Bakersfield, Oceanside, Palm Springs, and Corona.

The team is mostly self-funded with some sponsors. They have volunteer supporters for set up, clean up, tickets, and concessions.

Jones says they are a family friendly event, and although there is contact and competition, there's no violence.

For more information go to: Brawlin' Betties Roller Derby.