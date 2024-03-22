New, higher, six-foot fence goes up on the Isla Vista bluffs to prevent cliff falls

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Protection in the form of a six-foot high fence is going in at the Walter Capps Park in Isla Vista that sits on a cliff with a drop of about 40-feet.

It is also the site of several falls with fatalities and injuries over the years.

Recently, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps came out with an eight point plan that urged an accelerated response. That included new fencing, signage, lighting, education and enforcement.

The county is working in collaboration with the Isla Vista Community Services District leaders.

The timeline to get this work done now was in advance of the Deltopia unsanctioned street party expected after Easter. Thousands come out for the event and flood the streets, parks and businesses with activity.

The parks are closed at 10 p.m. and the Sheriff's office using the Isla Vista Foot Patrol enforces the rules which also helps to prevent falls.

The new fencing is being installed by the Fence Factory Company. It is going in about ten feet back from the existing smaller fence. The work should be done Monday.

