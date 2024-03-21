Dogs, even on leash, will be banned from two Ellwood area beaches to protect the Snowy Plover

ELLWOOD, Calif. – The Western Snowy Plover, a tiny shorebird, will be getting extra protections along the coast between the western end of Isla Vista and Ellwood.

Starting April 1, when the birds are laying eggs and establishing nests, no dogs, even on a leash, will be allowed on Ellwood Beach and Sands Beach. The no dogs rule is not unusual in other areas. It is a common rule in protected areas of the California State Park system along beaches with sensitive habitats. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and UC Santa Barbara Police are the enforcement agencies with the public in these posted protected areas.

The snowy plovers are covered by federal protections under the Endangered Species Act. It is illegal to disturb them. In addition to the beaches on the Ellwood coast, there are also protections in San Luis Obispo County and Ventura County including the nesting areas of McGrath State Beach, Mandalay State Beach, Hollywood Beach, and Ormond Beach. The state said the nests are found from March through August. The nests are depressions in the sand. Both birds and their eggs are well

camouflaged and easily stepped on.

Dog owners have asked why the rules are in place, if they have a well behaved dog and are not specifically near the nests or only in the ocean. The state said even behavior that scares the birds or has them fleeing can be an issue because the snowy plover may flee the nesting area or use energy flying away from the dogs and not use that energy to build a nest or gather food.

At Coal Oil Point Reserve, a UC Santa Barbara staff report said visitors are sometimes aggressive towards the Reserve staff and docents "who request that the visitor alters behaviors that may be impacting the wildlife or habitat at the Reserve.

The reports also said, "Coal Oil Point Reserve has been the site of more unlawful activity than any of UCSB’s other Natural Reserves. The nature of these unlawful or uncivil activities at Coal Oil Point Reserve ranges from trespassing, theft of research equipment, illegal fires, illegal fireworks, vandalism, illegal drug use, harassment of wildlife, harassment of people including COPR staff and docents, breaking and entering, public drunkenness and littering."

For more information go to: UCSB snowy plover protection plan, California Department of Parks and Recreation and Ventura County.

