Tajiguas landfill filling up faster than anticipated, expansion plan proposed

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Tajiguas landfill in Santa Barbara County is filling up faster than anticipated and an expansion plan is in the works.

The site along the Gaviota coast opened in 1967. Expansions were permitted in 1987 and 2002.

In 2017, the landfill had a modification to develop a ReSource Center that includes a Material Recovery Facility and other equipment to recover recyclable materials and extend the life of the landfill to 2036. A recent study of the rate of trash coming in shows the Tajiguas Landfill currently has a minimum projected remaining site life of approximately 3.9 years. That would be about two more years.

The county is considering a plan to expand the landfill while continuing to divert recyclables. The lifespan is approximately two more years.

During the Alisal Fire in 2021, the ReSource center was damaged. Repairs there and nearby cost about $20-million.

The Gaviota Coast Conservancy is also weighing in on the expansion plan saying it is working to close the facility, and an expansion would damage sensitive habitats and endanger some species living in the area.

Options other than bringing trash to Tajiguas include taking local waste to a facility in Santa Maria or another site in Los Angeles. Both options would add millions of dollars annually to the waste disposal budget.

