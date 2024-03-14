Habitat for Humanity searches for a ReUse store location to take in and sell building materials

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A search is on for a site that can serve as a Habitat for Humanity ReStore, a place to take in donations and then sell the useable building materials.

The prior store had to close its Goleta site in 2020 during the pandemic.

The staff is committed to reopening it, as soon as they can find a location.

When it is open, donations of lightly used or new, leftover building materials are available inside through the generosity of construction companies or a homeowner doing their own work. It keeps the materials removed from a worksite, such as items that come from a remodel, from ending up in a landfill.

This can include windows, doors, plumbing, flooring, lighting fixtures, and even appliances.

When it is open, it is a convenient drop-off spot.

It is also a store with supplies at a fraction of the full retail costs.

The Habitat for Humanity outreach effort has been part of building or repairing homes throughout Southern Santa Barbara County.

It is not working at this time in Northern Santa Barbara County.

The new site needs to have a loading area, and enough size to handle multiple quantities of donations.