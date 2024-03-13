The cruise ship schedule in Santa Barbara could be shortened up after months of meetings

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The arrival of the Discovery Princess cruise ship in Santa Barbara waters this morning is a reminder of the months-long conversation that's been taking place to bring about changes with the future schedule.

A Harbor Commission subcommittee has met with the cruise ship industry, environmentalists and tourism leaders after complaints came forward regarding what was considered too many visits. In 2022 there were 30 stops. The concerns were ranging from coastal water impacts to the economic boost or lack of it.

Recently the commission recommendation to the city council was for a limit of 20 cruise ship visits per year, improved waste water systems and slower speeds. The council will discuss this at an upcoming meeting.

This year's Spring schedule has been light. Today, the Discovery Princess arrived at dawn and left at 3:30 p.m.

In April, three more cruise ships will be coming by with passengers eager to come ashore. That will complete the spring lineup. The ship schedule resumes in the fall. The city has not posted the ship calendar.

The Waterfront Department coordinates the passenger arrivals at the Santa Barbara Landing under strict security protocols. Police units are on site all day.

There's also a special table for tourism information, guides, maps and coupons.

On Cabrillo Boulevard, a special area for sightseeing shuttles is marked off for the day.

For some of the passengers, especially those in California, this type of stop introduces them to the area, and they are encouraged to come back for a longer stay in the future.