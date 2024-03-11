Skip to Content
‘An Oscar Celebration’ will include film clips at the Granada Theatre this weekend

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
today at 4:40 pm
Published 4:46 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Symphony will soon perform Oscar favorites along with film clips on a new stage.

The Granada Theatre stage, which was damaged by sprinklers in January, has been replaced.

The show entitled 'An Oscar Celebration' follows the Academy Awards that awarded more than half a dozen stars and artisans who walked the red carpet at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the nearby Arlington Theatre last month.

The Granada's Oscar celebration also coincides with its 100th birthday.

Santa Barbara Symphony President and CEO Kathryn Martin will be welcoming guest conductor Contantine Kitsopoulous.

The celebration will include music from "Gone With The Wind," "The Wizard of Oz," "Ben Hur" and more.

Award-winning documentarian Leslie Zemeckis will serve as host.

Movie music lovers can see the 100-minute show on Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday, March 17 at 3 p.m.

The ticket office is located at 1330 State Street in Santa Barbara.

For more ticket information visit https://www.boxoffice@granadasb.org.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

