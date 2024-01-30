First look inside at Granada Theatre’s water damaged stage

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – News Channel has received video that shows crews inside the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara assessing the stage that was water damaged last week.

Last Wednesday, Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to a hazard call at the theatre around 3 p.m. Firefighters said they found a significant amount of water from the sprinkler system causing damage to the stage and to the basement.

Michelle Rodriguez said in a statement to Your News Channel that the fire sprinkler broke "due to human error."

"As our state-of-the-art stage has many moving parts and systems, we have had to bring in several consultants and specialized vendors to inspect the various aspects of it to gauge what repairs need to take place" said Rodriguez. "Which is why it has taken us a bit of time to narrow down the repair window."

Rodriguez said at this point, repairs will take until the end of February to complete.

Since the incident, the Granada has had to cancel a performance by 'Les ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo' and change the venue for a performance by 'Limón Dance Company, presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures', to UCSB's Campbell Hall. The venue for 'Renée Fleming in Recital' on Friday, Feb. 1 was changed to the Arlington Theatre at 1317 State Street.

Rodriguez said the Granada is working with resident companies and outside partners to either reschedule shows or announce alternate venues. Rodriguez adds that the Granada's website will be updated as changes to performances are made until the stage is repaired.