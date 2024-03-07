Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office holds press conference for 2022 Montecito homicide case of Violet Evelyn Alberts

By ,
today at 10:49 am
Published 10:35 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Thursday morning with updates on the 2022 Montecito homicide case of Violet Evelyn Alberts.

The agency's investigation into this homicide case began with Alberts' suspicious death at her home in the 900 block of Park Lane on May 27, 2022.

The 96-year-old's identity was revealed after a nearly two-month-long suspicious death investigation.

