Large piece of the Santa Barbara Funk Zone may become a new 250-room hotel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The trendy Santa Barbara Funk Zone may see one of its corner pieces become a new 250-room hotel.

The project is before the Santa Barbara City Planning Commission for a final review. The land owner is the Wright Family H. Limited Partnership.

This project is a merger of six separate lots. All would be cleared down to one footprint.

In addition to the 250-room hotel (with 130 extended stay rooms) there would be six affordable housing units. Five would be low income studios and one a moderate income two bedroom unit.

A 215-page staff report said the project would have amenities include library, bar, lounge, 208-square-foot market, media salon, meeting rooms, living room, breakfast area, outdoor seating areas with spa, courtyard with pool and spa, fitness room, and a 7,500-square-foot roof deck.

On the site right now is a variety of uses and many storage containers.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara Planning Commission.

