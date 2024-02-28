Skip to Content
Two people charged in connection with fatal February 24 hit-and-run in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County District Attorney
today at 1:11 pm
Published 1:25 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbra County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced Wednesday that two people have been charged in the death of Dane Angus who was killed while riding a motorized scooter the morning of Feb. 24, 2024.

Salvador Jimenez, 34, of Santa Barbara has been charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and a misdemeanor driving with a suspended or revoked license causing injury state Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Jimenez entered a plea of not guilty to all charges during his arraignment on Feb. 27 and he is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Jimenez is next scheduled to appear in court for a Preliminary Hearing Setting and a bail hearing on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 explain Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Estafani Guerrero, 26, of Santa Barbara is charged with a felony being an accessory after the fact as well as a misdemeanor concealing or destroying evidence detail Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Guerrero is currently scheduled to be arraigned on her charges on Apr. 25 of this year state Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

