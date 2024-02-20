Debris hits Santa Barbara waterfront parking lot again from a strong storm surge

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The winter ocean surge, with large amounts of debris, has been a problem for the Santa Barbara Waterfront Department once again.

This winter, the combination of high and intense tides, along with an ocean full of runoff items, has resulted in parking spots covered in debris from the Harbor West beach bathrooms to the harbor boat yard.

The lot was closed off Tuesday morning when many of the parking spaces were temporarily covered with whatever the ocean left behind during the pre-dawn surge. It's mostly drift wood, but there's also been something resembling a large "power pole" in the mix as well.

Leadbetter Beach parking remains open along with the spaces by the Shoreline Cafe.

It has happened before during the winter season, requiring the staff to use heavy equipment to remove it. They have also built up a sand berm in front of the parking area to hold off some of the waves.

The coastline in general has taken a harsh hit in many areas. That includes the bluffs and traditional sites for beach recreation.

Some of the parks in the waterfront area have also been swamped and the amount of water, in the form of a pond, has been an attraction for shorebirds.

In Goleta, heavy equipment is moving dirt and silt out of the creeks around the Santa Barbara Airport. That area washes out to Goleta Beach park. If it fills, that can over take a part of the airport runways.

