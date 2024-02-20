Crews find body of at-risk missing 86-year-old man in Maria Ygnacia Creek on Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – In the Maria Ygnacia Creek on Tuesday, crews found the body of Peter Knudsen Miller, 86, whose family reported him missing on Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

This is the second deceased person found in a southern Santa Barbara County creek since the latest storm began. On Monday, a woman’s body was found in Mission Creek in Santa Barbara.

The sheriff's office said Miller's family reported him missing after they learned that the same truck he last drove away in was stuck in the creek crossing in the 5000-block of Via Alba.

Miller's family said he had mobility issues, and was not inside the truck.

Deputies said they arrived to find Miller's truck swept 90 degrees on the road, parallel with the current of the Maria Ygnacia Creek.

With the assistance of a Sheriff’s K-9 unit, County Fire and Search and Rescue, deputies said they could not find Miller on Monday.

The deputies and Search and Rescue returned to the spot on Tuesday morning and found Miller's body at 9:00 a.m. They said crews found the deceased man in the creek, south of Cathedral Oaks between Ribera Drive and Poinsettia Way.

"The cause and manner of death is pending further investigation and could take up to 8 weeks," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.