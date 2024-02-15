Sheriff’s Office identifies body discovered Wednesday as Carpinteria man on Thursday

TORO CANYON, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was discovered near Toro Canyon Road Wednesday as 54-year-old Shane Craig Bandy of Carpinteria.

While the cause and manner of his death remain under investigation, detectives believe that his demise was not criminal in nature state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4150.