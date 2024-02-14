Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death near Toro Canyon Road Wednesday

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – On Wednesday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's announced they are investigating a suspicious death in the area of Toro Canyon Road after the body of a man was discovered.

Deputies responded to the area of Toro Canyon Road near Torito Road around 10:56 a.m. Feb. 14 for a report of a man down state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies discovered a deceased adult male and detectives have temporarily closed Toro Canyon Road from Foothill Road to Torito Road as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 805-681-4150 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous at 805-681-4171.