2024 winter already has ‘red tagged’ buildings, exposed oil pipes and cliffs crumbling below homes

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A winter of harsh hits on the Central Coast continues with the expected upcoming storm loaded with rain, wind and ocean swells.

This comes after the year has started off with beach flooding and damages reported in many communities.

Among them, this week, well heads, rarely seen are exposed in Summerland after heavy erosion from storms. Heal the Ocean, an environmental group, said there may be many more now, no longer covered up by the ocean floor. Some are known to be leaking oil from prior drilling projects.

In recent days, there's been a balcony collapse in Isla Vista due to erosion, and a portion of Shoreline Park fell down in Santa Barbara. That forced the city to fence off the area to the public.

At a town hall meeting this week in Isla Vista, the County of Santa Barbara said two buildings were "red tagged" which means they can not be occupied. Others will need extensive work when the students leave for the summer break.

These are all locations that are known. Many are still being evaluated including along Ortega Hill Road, Sycamore Canyon, TV Hill and the Gaviota Coast.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)