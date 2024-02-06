Ballots now arriving for the March 5 Primary Election

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Ballots for the upcoming March 5 Primary Election have gone out in the mail and registered voters should be receiving them this week.

This is a vote by mail election with many other voting options for the public.

Ballots arriving in the mail are the official ballot, voters do not need to get another one from a polling place or exchange this ballot.

They can be voted immediately. Once completed, the registered voter has to sign the back of the envelope as they signed their name when they were registered and return it to the elections office.

This can be one by the normal mailing process with the U.S. Postal service, or through one of the while election ballot boxes set up throughout the county. The voter can also return a ballot to a poling place in person, or go to the polling place and vote on election day. Every ballot has a QR code. Once the ballot is voted, returned and scanned it will be the official vote for the registered voters. No other ballot can be accepted.

The elections office has been increasing its staff to handle questions from the public on the phone or in person.

One of the main reasons a voter is not receiving their materials or ballot is linked to their address, especially if they have moved and have not reregistered.

