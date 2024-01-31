Citizen poll workers needed for the March 5 Primary Election

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Elections Office is still adding poll workers for the March 5 Super Tuesday Primary Election.

Supervised workers assist at the 76 polling places. That's where voters can cast a ballot in person, or drop off their completed vote by mail ballot.

The poll workers can also assist voters who need help with the process including the newer electronic voting systems.

A citizen interested in being a poll worker has to apply through the county's website, and complete a two hour class. It is a paid, temporary position. Many poll workers come back each year.

The shift on election day is 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Deputy Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Michael Daly said, "if you are unsure about how all this works, one great way to get involved and shed light on how it all goes down is, be a poll worker. You are right there on the front line of the process and it is a good way to get involved."

Daly said if the timing is not right now an you remain interested, poll workers will also be needed for the General Election in November and they will begin screening applicants in September.

For more information go to: SBCVote.com