Rare Volkswagon up for auction to benefit the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

John Palminteri
A rare VW convertible will be part of a raffle for the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.
By
Published 5:49 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A rare Volkswagon bug is up for auction with the proceeds going to the United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.

The vehicle was a gift from a donor, and Milpas Motors is handling the transaction.

The 1960 VW convertible was built in Germany and remains in a showroom condition. It has been valued at $75,000.

Tickets for the raffle start at $100 each and only 750 tickets will be sold. The VW will be raffled off at the Rally 4 Kids event in April.

Information on the raffle and to buy tickets can be found through the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County or at Milpas Motors.

There is also a QR code that will open a link with details.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

