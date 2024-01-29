March 5 elections materials arrive and voters are urged to update information

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – In the last week, California voters have been receiving the preliminary information they need for the March 5 Super Tuesday Primary election.

Those who are registered and at the same address where they lived in the last election, should have no problems. Those who have move and have not reregistered will likely not see their materials until they tell the elections office what their current address is.

That is vital to get all appropriate election materials including your ballot. Those ballots will arrive next week and the voting will begin.

The last day to register to vote is February 19 to receive all of your materials by mail.

Voters can also register up to and including election day, and cast a ballot, but for example, if you do it at the elections office, you can simply fill out your ballot there at a special voting box and turn it in.

The first wave of materials includes the Voter Information Guide and Sample Ballot. Information about your ballot precinct is on the small booklet and a phone number if you do not receive a vote by mail ballot. All voters in the March 5 election will receive a vote by mail ballot. Information on voting and the locations of drop off boxes is in the booklet.

The office is staffed with personnel to answer all questions from voters and correct any issues with addresses and the receipt of voting materials.

The elections office is also hiring poll workers for election day. They will work at the polling places and assist those who are casting their ballots in person rather than by mail or in the locked drop boxes throughout the county.

The races on the very full ballot include, President, the House of Representatives, State Senate, State Assembly and three seats on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

For more information go to: The Santa Barbara County Elections Office

