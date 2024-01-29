Gonzalo Gutierrez Cuevas of Goleta arraigned on eight counts of lewd acts on children on Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced on Monday that Gonzalo Gutierrez Cuevas of Goleta, recently extradited from Mexico to face eight counts of lewd acts on children, had his initial court appearance as part of his arraignment on Friday.

In March of 2019, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office filed a felony complaint against Gutierrez Cuevas that included the following eight counts: three counts of lewd acts on Jane Doe 1, a child under the age of 14; three counts of lewd acts upon Jane Doe 2, a child under the age of 14; and two counts of lewd acts upon Jane Doe 3, a child under the age of 14 explain Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office share that the alleged abuse took place in Goleta between January of 2014 and January of 2019.

Gutierrez Cuevas appeared on Friday, Jan. 26, in Department 6 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court during which his bail was set at $1 million and his arraignment continued to Jan. 30, 2024 state Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

If anyone has information about these crimes, including potential sexual abuse survivors, they are asked to contact Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Detective Martha Sosa at 805-451-1520.