Goleta man extradited back to California to face eight counts of lewd acts on children Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A 60-year-old Goleta man was extradited from Mexico on Thursday in connection with alleged lewd acts on children at an apartment complex he worked at in 2019.

An investigation into the Goleta man began in January of 2019 after deputies received a report that he had engaged in lewd acts with children at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Nectarine Avenue state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the man was working as an Apartment Maintenance Technician at the complex and fled the country after learning of the accusations.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals, and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office worked collectively to find, detain, and extradite the man detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 25, 2024, Mexican authorities surrendered the 60-year-old into law enforcement custody and his flight back to the local area landed Thursday evening relay Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The man currently faces eight counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor that were previously filed by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office explain Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with additional information or knowledge of additional crimes is asked to contact Sheriff's Office Detective Sosa at 805-681-4150.