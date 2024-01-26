Romero Canyon Trail closer to opening after storm damage with the help of volunteers

MONTECITO, Calif. - The popular Romero Canyon Trail in the Montecito hills will open soon with the help of volunteers.

The crews have been working to clear debris from storms and make the trails safe for hikers.

The trailhead is off Romero Canyon Road and near Bella Vista. The area has had access issues dating back to the 2017 Thomas Fire followed by the Montecito mudflow in 2018 and the violent winter storms in 2023.

Some hikers have been on the trail despite the closure signs. Some have had safety or injury issues in the last year requiring a response from the Montecito Fire Protection District and the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team.

The Montecito Trails Foundation has been actively working on the trail improvements at Romero and many other areas in their footprint.

Often after weather impacts the volunteers do trail assessments and develop an improvement plan. This work assists the Los Padres National Forest.

