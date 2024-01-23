Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2nd Degree Murder of his father, Bradley Tolivar

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday that Casey Augustin Tolivar, 31, of Santa Barbara pled guilty to 2nd Degree Murder for the killing of his father, Bradley Tolivar.

The DA's Office said this investigation began on July 15, 2021, when a family friend tried to find the father at Casey Tolivar's residence.

"Casey Tolivar assaulted the friend and when Sheriff’s Deputies arrived they discovered Bradley Tolivar’s body decomposing in the rear of the residence," said the DA's Office in a release. "It was alleged that Casey Tolivar struck and killed his father with a steel pipe."

The DA's Office set a sentencing date for Feb. 28, and said based on Casey Tolivar's plea, he will be sentenced to 15 years to life in State Prison.

District Attorney John Savrnoch said, “Thank you to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s personnel for dealing with the difficult circumsances of the crime scene and the Prosecution Team led by Senior Deputies Kevin Weichbrod and Casey Nelson for their work in holding this dangerous individual accountable for his actions.”

