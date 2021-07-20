Santa Barbara man accused of killing father charged with first-degree murder

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara man has been arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of killing his 72-year-old father and assaulting another man.

On Thursday, July 15, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on the 600 block of La Cumbre Road for a welfare check.

Deputies contacted 29-year-old Casey Tolivar of Santa Barbara who was accused of attacking and seriously injuring a man with an object. The victim fled the home before deputies arrived on scene. In addition to the assault, deputies located a 72-year-old man who was dead inside the home. The deceased man was identified as Casey's father, Bradley Tolivar of Santa Barbara.

Detectives took Casey Tolivar into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for the earlier assault and booked him into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

The cause of Bradley Tolivar's death was not immediately clear but detectives believed it to be suspicious and not a result of natural causes.

Casey Tolivar was booked again on suspicion of murder. An autopsy later revealed that Tolivar was killed as a result of blunt force trauma.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office has filed three charges against Casey Tolivar. They include first-degree murder and attempted murder. The DA's office alleged Casey Tolivar killed his father with a 33-inch steel bar and used both a rock and a glass bottle in the previous assault.

Tolivar remains in jail where he is currently being held on $2.03 million bail. He was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.