Santa Barbara City Council expected to finalize $6 million dollar loan to Housing Authority for Quality Inn purchase

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara City Council is expected to adopt an ordinance at Tuesday's meeting, finalizing a $6 million loan agreement with the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara for the purchase of Quality Inn at 3055 De La Vina Street.

(Courtesy: Kevin McLarty/KEYT)

The matter is first on the agenda.

The funding is part of a $13 million dollar project to convert the 34 room motel into studio apartments, by adding kitchenettes to each unit. Construction would include a one bedroom apartment for an on-site manager.

(Courtesy: City of Santa Barbara)

Rob Fredericks, the Housing Authority's CEO and Executive Director, confirmed the 0.56 acre parcel would be dedicated to permanent affordable housing for homeless individuals. The property's tiered, two-story footprint would remain as-is.

Nearby residents in the Samarkand neighborhood, where the motel is located, have expressed concern that the city is steamrolling the project forward with little notice to nearby residents or, community input.

Fredericks hosted a community online meeting last Thursday to address concerns and field questions. A number of residents received the meeting notice in the mail, however, some homeowners said they were not include in the mailing, despite living just yards away from the motel.

Once complete, the studios will be eligible for section 8 vouchers for rental assistance.

Tuesday's meeting on January 23, starts at 2:00 p.m.