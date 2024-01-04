Goleta Beach Park avoids a double dose of problems with the recent tidal surge

GOLETA, Calif. – Unlike some areas of the Central Coast, Goleta Beach Park did not get wiped out in the recent ocean surge and tidal overflow.

The water did get up and in to the parking lot, but the impacts were manageable. In San Luis Obispo County some of the impacts were more severe, especially where RV's had parked close to the shore during a destructive wave event. In Ventura County the recent weather had impacts on neighborhoods including Seaward, Pierpont, Port Hueneme and in Oxnard. Homes, businesses and cars were badly damaged.

Goleta Beach took a hit in January of 2023 with aggressive storms, and the erosion of the popular beach and recreation areas. Later in the year, that was replenished with sediment, in part, from the local creeks and debris basins.

New volleyball courts were also installed.

The impacts however, to the pier and parking lots was estimated at $7-million. The county said the repair work is in the planning stages.

