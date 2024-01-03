Man hospitalized, Amtrak train stopped after incident on Santa Barbara route

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A morning northbound Amtrak Pacific Surfliner had an abrupt stop and 911 was called when a man was spotted down in the area near Cabrillo Boulevard.

The victim was in the bushes near the tracks. It is unknown if he was hit by the train, tried to get out of the way and fell, or if something else occurred. That's under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Multiple officers converged on the location when the emergency call went out about 11:44 a.m.

Personnel from the Amtrak train worked with police on trying to determine what happened. The victim was taken to Cottage Hospital but no further information was not immediately available.