Cobblestone wall reveals itself on the Carpinteria beach from the recent storm action

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – The aggressive storm this week has brought some surprises to the surface in Carpinteria.

A small cobblestone wall is now showing itself at low tide in front of the city beach known as the "World's Safest Beach."

The rocks are part of the debris and creek clearing sediment that went into the ocean in the last couple of years.

The city said the rocks from the Santa Monica Debris Basin nourishes the beach and protects it from erosion and damage to coastal property. They were trucked to this beach after past storms with large debris flows.

Cobble slows wave energy and reduces erosion.

Many beach visitors were checking out the rocks up close while the waves were back at the very low tide level.

The area will be covered during most of the normal tides.