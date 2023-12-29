Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Cobblestone wall reveals itself on the Carpinteria beach from the recent storm action

Carpinteria cobblestones appear after the recent storms
John Palminteri
Carpinteria cobblestones appear after the recent storms
By
Published 6:21 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – The aggressive storm this week has brought some surprises to the surface in Carpinteria.

A small cobblestone wall is now showing itself at low tide in front of the city beach known as the "World's Safest Beach."

The rocks are part of the debris and creek clearing sediment that went into the ocean in the last couple of years.

The city said the rocks from the Santa Monica Debris Basin nourishes the beach and protects it from erosion and damage to coastal property. They were trucked to this beach after past storms with large debris flows.

Cobble slows wave energy and reduces erosion.

Many beach visitors were checking out the rocks up close while the waves were back at the very low tide level.

The area will be covered during most of the normal tides.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content