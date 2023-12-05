Skip to Content
Body discovered off the coast of Leadbetter Beach in November identified on Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man discovered near Santa Barbara Harbor on Nov. 27 as 50-year-old Jimmy Price of Daly City.

An abandoned sailboat was discovered early on the morning of Nov. 27 by a passing towboat with Towboat US of Ventura your News Channel discovered.

Price's body was discovered off the coast of Leadbetter Beach after a two-hour search by multiple agencies and an identity was determined, but not publicly released pending the notification of his next of kin detailed Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

While no foul play was suspected in November, Tuesday's official identification announcement comes as part of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's investigation of the incident.

