Investigation underway after an offshore fatal near Leadbetter beach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol retrieved the body of a man in the water off Leadbetter Beach where the victim's sailboat was found empty Sunday morning.

TowBoat US of Ventura was in the area working around 1:30 a.m. and came across the abandoned vessel. Radio calls and announcements were made to the vessel and eventually it was boarded.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Harbor Patrol said they were immediately notified.

A search for about two hours took place in a specific grid before the body was found, according to officials, and an official identification has been made but it has not been immediately released.

The next of kin has been contacted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The Harbor Patrol said there's no sign of foul play.

The cause of death is not known.

The vessel has been towed to the Harbor Patrol dock.