Former Super 8 Motel conversion to homeless housing needs extra time and is now set for a  mid-February opening

GOLETA, Calif. – Soil issues have again delayed the completion of a project to convert a Goleta Super 8 Motel into permanent supportive housing for the homeless. It will be called Buena Tierra.

Originally, the plan was to have it completed in the fall of 2023.

In the past few months, issues with soil contamination came up and the site is getting cleaned up.

The target date had been moved to January, but this week the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara said the new date for completion is mid-February. After that it will be about 90 days before it is at 100% occupancy.

Buena Tierra will provide wrap around services at 6021 Hollister Avenue near the intersection of Fairview.

It will have 59 units for veterans and those experiencing homelessness with a history of living in Goleta, Isla Vista and the Eastern Goleta Valley.

Thirty-six units are reserved for persons experiencing chronic homelessness, which is defined as an individual with a permanent disability who has been homeless for at least 12 months and 15 units are reserved for those between the ages of 18 to 24.

Eight rooms will be for homeless patients coming from Cottage Hospital's Recuperative Care Program.

Each unit will have kitchenettes and full support from the Good Samaritan organization. Six social workers will be on site. There will also be a contract for 24 hour a day security for the first three years.