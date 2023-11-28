Virginia Alvarez, Santa Barbara Unified School District Board Trustee, resigns

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Virginia Alvares, a Board Trustee for the Santa Barbara Unified School District, announced she resigned effective Monday, Nov. 27.

SBUSD provided the following in a press release:

“Ms. Alvarez has been a strong voice for our students and families and will be very much missed,” said Board President Wendy Sims-Moten.

Alvarez was elected in December 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and served on the Board of Trustees for three years. She was elected as an at-large representative prior to the District converting to Trustee Area elections in February 2022. Alvarez’s seat will become Trustee Area 5, which is up for election in November 2024.

The Board of Trustees has 60 days to appoint a replacement to complete the rest of the term. As the seat is still at-large until the next election, a replacement would be allowed to reside from anywhere within the District’s boundaries (At-Large). The replacement trustee shall serve only until the end of the term of the position which he/she was elected to fill. If the Board decides not to appoint a replacement, then the seat will be vacant until the board elections in November 2024, according to Education Codes 5091 and 5093.

The Board will discuss and decide on the next steps for filling the vacancy at the December 13th meeting.