Paseo Nuevo holiday events come with a nightly snowfall show

Published 1:49 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A snowfall show will take place nightly at the Paseo Nuevo Mall throughout this holiday season.

The first "snowfall" took place Friday night as part of a festive tree lighting ceremony.

The event featured Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse doing the countdown with the decorated tree coming alive in the center court area.

Rowse was joined by Assemblymember Gregg Hart, Councilmembers Oscar Gutierrez and Meagan Harmon, Santa Claus, the Grinch and DJ Darla Bea.

The Paseo Nuevo management staff coordinated the event and said more holiday festivities were coming up. A special location for Santa Claus to hear the wishes of children for Christmas has been set up.

Members of the UC Santa Barbara mens basketball team were on hand to pass out holiday glow sticks and trinkets to the audience and encourage the public to come out to their games in the Thunderdome.

The snowfall event will take place nightly at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

John Palminteri

