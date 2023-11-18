Unity Thrift & Gift Shoppe offers deals before Black Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Shoppers don't have to wait for Black Friday sales to get deals at the The Unity Gift Shoppe Annex.

Everything is 20 percent off this weekend at the Unity Shoppe's gift and furniture store on the 1200 block of State Street in Santa Barbara.

Thanks to donations, shelves are stocked with holiday gifts and decorations.

The money raised helps the nonprofit operate The Unity Shoppe where people in need get things they choose throughout the year.

"We have great people coming in, we have wonderful customer service, we have items like this mark Roberts, unique collectible ornaments said, Unity Shoppe retail assistant Happy Burney.

The store even has Barbies.

There will be discounts every Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Christmas.

The 37th Unity Holiday Celebration and Telethon takes place on Dec. 8, from 5-8 pm on KEYT, this year.

The theme is "Dignity in The Community."

The celebration features The Unity Shoppe telethon co-founder Kenny Loggins, Brad Paisley, Michael McDonald, and other celebrity surprises.

For more information visit https://www./unityshoppe.org