New Santa Claus Lane Bikeway makes long awaited connection along the South Coast

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – A new bikeway is open along the south side of Highway 101 on the western end of Carpinteria to make a safe connection between the city and Santa Claus Lane in the county.

Cal Trans, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, city and county leaders were united in this plan, which has been a priority project for a year, but it took collaboration on many levels.

This is one of the wider paths ever built as a "bikeway." It has room for bikes, scooters, skateboards and pedestrians.

For bike riders they will no longer have to go around on a route that went from Santa Claus to Via Real to the downtown area. It's now a straight shot.

It is also safe with a solid barrier between cars and the bikeway.

Business owners on both ends were pleased the work was done and said it will bring customers into an area that had gone quiet during the construction period.

Biking groups said they were happy to see the connection and especially the commitment to make a safe route through the area. They plan to come from Santa Barbara on the north and Ventura on the south to visit the area.

