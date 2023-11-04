Dia de Los Muertos celebration in Oxnard anticipated to draw thousands of visitors

OXNARD, Calif.—Also known as Day of the Dead, Dia de los Muertos is a vibrant celebration of life and a way for the community to come together to honor the memory and legacies of their lost loved ones.

“Sometimes we sit and sing together. We tell stories, and it's really just to make sure that we keep them alive, if not physically, spiritually,” said Oxnard Performing Arts Center Events Director Christian Ramirez.

The grief that comes with loss becomes more bearable for those who see the holiday as a way to reconnect with their loved ones who have passed away.

“They would rather us be happy and really like it. We think about all the moments that we were with them and really celebrate that. And I feel that that also brings healing to to us,” said OPAC artist Elisa Torres.

Many see Saturday’s celebration as an opportunity to preserve rich cultural practices that can become erased for many immigrant families who try to assimilate to American culture.

“In an immigrant community, you struggle to maintain your heritage, especially I think my mom did when she was growing up and she went to Atlanta, Georgia, when she first got to this country. So for me, it's a way to learn more. About half of my side of the family, you know, and I love that we can create community here and create space and celebrate the arts and culture that come along with this important holiday,” said OPAC Executive Director Carolyn Merino Mullin.

Event goers will get to browse through a variety of interactive art installations and over 60 local artisan and food vendors.

They’ll also get to enjoy live music and cultural performances.

“We're going to have a lot of different performances highlighting different states of Mexico, like lots of little slower floor lows. Way, way is different type of dances that people recognize from back home. And it's really nice to be able to bring it back to the city,” said Ramirez.

Each art installation here, including the papel picado has a deeper significance, connects the living to the dead

“ It's [the papel picado]almost like an invitation to for the spirits to flow through the little holes of the paper. And really, we're really just, like, welcoming them. Right. And it's also a celebration of color and culture,” said Torres.

Community members are encouraged to dress up for a chance to win best-dressed in a costume contest.

The free event will take place Saturday from 1 pm to 9 pm at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center.